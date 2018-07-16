Week-long Beginner Blacksmith Class

The Fundamentals of Iron

Heating red hot iron close to 3,000 degrees makes it as malleable as wet clay. Louisville blacksmith, Craig A. Kaviar has been forging for 40 years. In an effort to pass on this ancient knowledge, Craig teaches weekend classes and workshops. This summer, Craig will be leading a week-long beginning blacksmith class. Students will learn the fundamentals of blacksmithing; including, tempering, upsetting, punching a hole, creating finials such as leaves and balls and fish tails, and the most difficult—forge welding.

Lessons will be held each day from 9am till noon. Students are welcome to use their forge until the end of the day to continue honing their skills. All tools and materials will be provided, and students will take home all they make while at the forge. Class will be held July 16 - 20, 2018. Class is limited to 10 students. To register and for more information about this class and other upcoming workshops, visit: www.craigkaviarforge.com/blacksmith-classes <https://www.craigkaviarforge.com/blacksmith-classes>.

Kaviar Forge & Gallery is located amongst a sculpture garden at the heart of historic Frankfort Avenue, and is walking distance from many shops and restaurants in Louisville KY.

WHAT: Week-long Beginner Blacksmith Class

WHERE: Kaviar Forge & Gallery

WHEN: July 16 – 20, 2018

Gallery Hours: Thursday & Friday 12-6, Saturday 12-4

For more information call 502-561-0377 or visit craigkaviargallery.com