Weep No More,  Victorian Mourning Customs Exhibit

Social customs related to the death of a family member during the Victorian era encouraged practices that publicly demonstrated the grief that the remaining family members were experiencing. Door knobs would be draped in black, as would door entries, mirrors, portraits of the deceased loved one, and clocks were stopped at the time of death.

The historic home at the park, Federal Hill, will be transformed into the Victorian world of mourning. Enter the mansion, draped in black swag and feather plumes and wander the darkened halls to hear the stories of the mansion’s storied past as it relates to death and demise. Tour takes place hourly every day in October with the first tour starting at 9am and the last at 4:00pm. Regular admission pricing.

