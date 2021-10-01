Weep No More, Victorian Mourning at My Old Kentucky Home

My Old Kentucky Home will be transformed into the bizarre Victorian world of funerals and mourning all of October! Enter the mansion, draped in black swag and feather plumes, and wander the darkened halls to hear the stories of the mansion's storied past as it relates to death and demise.

The Weep No More tour is part of our regular 40-minute guided tour of My Old Kentucky Home. Tours start at 9:15am with the last tour held at 4pm, everyday. Hear the song, "My Old Kentucky Home" performed by our talented tour guides on every tour!

For more information call (502) 348-3502 or visit visitmyoldkyhome.com