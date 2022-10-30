Weirdos and Wine at Rising Sons Winery
to
Rising Sons Winery 975 Frankfort Rd, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
×
Jeff Waldridge
Weirdo and Wine -- Ghosts Edition
Weirdos and Wine at Rising Sons Winery
You into weird? How about wine? Then this series is for you! Host Jeff Waldridge stirs up tales of ghosts, haunts and haints while sipping on wine from Rising Sons Winery.
This is so fun, y’all!
$30 Tickets include one glass of wine (or beer).
For more information call 502-600-0224 or visit weirdoandwine.com
Info
Rising Sons Winery 975 Frankfort Rd, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Food & Drink, History