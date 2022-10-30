× Expand Jeff Waldridge Weirdo and Wine -- Ghosts Edition

Weirdos and Wine at Rising Sons Winery

You into weird? How about wine? Then this series is for you! Host Jeff Waldridge stirs up tales of ghosts, haunts and haints while sipping on wine from Rising Sons Winery.

This is so fun, y’all!

$30 Tickets include one glass of wine (or beer).

For more information call 502-600-0224 or visit weirdoandwine.com