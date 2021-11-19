Welcome to Derbyville Exhibit at Kentucky Derby Museum

Spectators climbing the Infield’s flagpole. A skydiver surprising 100,000 fans with a parachute landing into the Infield crowd. Soon you will be able to explore the wild stories and unique culture of the Kentucky Derby at our new exhibit, Welcome to Derbyville, opening November 19.

The exhibit's concept was born from the idea that most years on Derby Day, Churchill Downs transforms into Kentucky's third-largest city, drawing its temporary residents into a remarkable cultural experience that is unique to other sporting events.

