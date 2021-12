West Ky Boat & Outdoor Show at Owensboro Convention Center

Friday, February 11 — 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 12 — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 13 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information call (270) 297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com