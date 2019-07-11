West Side Story at Lexington Opera House

Opening on Broadway in 1957, WEST SIDE STORY changed the face of musical theatre. Conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, it's a timeless story based on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, with an unforgettable score with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Glorious choreography tells the super-charged story of two rival gangs in New York City, and the star-crossed lovers whose lives are caught in the crossfire and forever changed. Mark Madama (University of Michigan, The Music Man at The LEX), directs this production, while Robbins' original choreography will be recreated and adapted by renowned choreographer Mark Esposito. The LEX Resident Music Director, Brock Terry will music direct and conduct the full, live pit orchestra.

The LEXington Theatre Company combines "Today's Broadway Stars and Tomorrow's Broadway Hopefuls" to create fantastic, first-rate theatre for Central Kentucky.

