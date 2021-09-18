West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
On display will be original photographs, artifacts, and wall panels featuring stories told by residents of the nine neighborhoods west of Ninth Street: Shawnee, Portland, Russell, Chickasaw, Parkland, California, Park Hill, Park DuValle, and Algonquin.
For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org
History, Politics & Activism, Talks & Readings