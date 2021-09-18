West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation

On display will be original photographs, artifacts, and wall panels featuring stories told by residents of the nine neighborhoods west of Ninth Street: Shawnee, Portland, Russell, Chickasaw, Parkland, California, Park Hill, Park DuValle, and Algonquin.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org