West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation

to

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation

On display will be original photographs, artifacts, and wall panels featuring stories told by residents of the nine neighborhoods west of Ninth Street: Shawnee, Portland, Russell, Chickasaw, Parkland, California, Park Hill, Park DuValle, and Algonquin.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Info

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
History, Politics & Activism, Talks & Readings
to
Google Calendar - West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation - 2021-09-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation - 2021-09-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation - 2021-09-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - West of Ninth: Race, Reckoning, and Reconciliation - 2021-09-18 10:00:00 ical