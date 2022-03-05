Western KY Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics

The Polar Plunge is the most unique fundraiser around. It’s a great way for everyone (friends, schools, community organizations and businesses) to support Special Olympics athletes. Since 1997 over 21,000 Plungers have raised nearly $9 million to support Special Olympics through the Polar Plunge! Do your part at one of the COOLEST events of the season in 2022! You can take the plunge, run/walk the 5K, donate, or volunteer! It'll be a memory you won't soon forget!

For more information call 270-293-9054 or visit westernkyplunge.com