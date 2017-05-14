Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Mother's Day Celebration

to Google Calendar - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Mother's Day Celebration - 2017-05-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Mother's Day Celebration - 2017-05-14 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Mother's Day Celebration - 2017-05-14 13:00:00 iCalendar - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Mother's Day Celebration - 2017-05-14 13:00:00

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Mother's Day Celebration

Stop By The Garden on Mum's Day and enjoy tea with us on the patio. Dr. Martin Stone, an expert on roses and other horticultural matters, will be waiting for you in the Rose Garden. He will answer any questions you may have. Our set up will be simple & small, yet elegant with perhaps some touches of tasteful whimsy. We will offer perhaps two kinds of tea and freshly baked cookies. Bring your family and enjoy a beautiful, peaceful afternoon on this special day. The Mum's Day event is 1pm to 3pm and admission is free for Members. All others: $5 Adults, $3 Seniors, & $1 Students and Children.

For more information, visit wkbg.org or call 270-852-8925.

Info

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map

Home & Garden, Outdoor

Visit Event Website

270-852-8925

to Google Calendar - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Mother's Day Celebration - 2017-05-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Mother's Day Celebration - 2017-05-14 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Mother's Day Celebration - 2017-05-14 13:00:00 iCalendar - Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Mother's Day Celebration - 2017-05-14 13:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

April 11, 2017

Wednesday

April 12, 2017

Thursday

April 13, 2017

Friday

April 14, 2017

Saturday

April 15, 2017

Sunday

April 16, 2017

Monday

April 17, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™