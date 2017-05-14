Western Kentucky Botanical Garden Mother's Day Celebration

Stop By The Garden on Mum's Day and enjoy tea with us on the patio. Dr. Martin Stone, an expert on roses and other horticultural matters, will be waiting for you in the Rose Garden. He will answer any questions you may have. Our set up will be simple & small, yet elegant with perhaps some touches of tasteful whimsy. We will offer perhaps two kinds of tea and freshly baked cookies. Bring your family and enjoy a beautiful, peaceful afternoon on this special day. The Mum's Day event is 1pm to 3pm and admission is free for Members. All others: $5 Adults, $3 Seniors, & $1 Students and Children.

For more information, visit wkbg.org or call 270-852-8925.