This year marks the 10th Anniversary for the Western Kentucky Polar Plunge and Polar 5K!

Over the past 10 years, WKY has raised nearly $800,0000 for Special Olympics Kentucky, which directly impacts the local delegations in Calloway and Marshall Counties. Since 2009, the number of athletes has tripled and continues to grow!

We would love for you to join the fun this year and support this g-g-gr-gr-great cause!

The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky challenges you to get "Freezin' for a Reason" in support of the 8,900 children and adults with intellectual disabilities who participate in year-round sports and health programming provided by Special Olympics Kentucky.

The Polar Plunge is the most unique fundraiser around. It’s a great way for everyone —individuals, organizations and businesses— to get involved in supporting Special Olympics Athletes. The community comes together and creates an inclusive atmosphere! Become a part of the coolest event of the season in 2019! You can plunge, run, spectate, donate or volunteer and make an everlasting memory this winter season.

So, grab some friends, get pumped, register and let's celebrate 10 years together! All funds raised go to support 8,900 Special Olympics Athletes in Kentucky and all donations are tax-deductible.

For more information call (270) 293-9054 and visit westernkyplunge.com