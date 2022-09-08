Western Kentucky Speedway King of the Bluegrass & “Little John” Gray Memorial

Western Kentucky Speedway 1245 Happy Ln, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Western Kentucky Speedway King of the Bluegrass & “Little John” Gray Memorial

Thursday, Sept. 8th- Open Practice (Mods, 602 CLM, Street Stock ONLY)

Friday, Sept. 9th- Street Stock, AMS Modifieds, Quicksilver 602 CLM

Saturday, Sept. 10th= Street Stock, AMS Modifieds, Quick Silver 602 CLM.

For more information call 270-836-6353 or visit racewks.com/ 

270-836-6353
