Western Kentucky Speedway King of the Bluegrass & “Little John” Gray Memorial
Western Kentucky Speedway 1245 Happy Ln, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Thursday, Sept. 8th- Open Practice (Mods, 602 CLM, Street Stock ONLY)
Friday, Sept. 9th- Street Stock, AMS Modifieds, Quicksilver 602 CLM
Saturday, Sept. 10th= Street Stock, AMS Modifieds, Quick Silver 602 CLM.
For more information call 270-836-6353 or visit racewks.com/
