Westport Park Splash Day 2018!!

One of the best ways to beat the summer heat is a dip in the pool or lake. Water activities can be fun, but also deadly if the proper precautions are not taken. Many entities in Oldham County have teamed up to create a new event to call attention to water safety, conservation and the history associated with the Ohio River. Splash Day 2018 is designed to be a fun way to learn how to be safe in and around the water, and protect the river for future generations.

“The Ohio River is a tremendous landscape that affects our lives on a daily basis from history to commerce to a natural resource,” said Dr. Nancy Stearns Theiss, Executive Director of the Oldham County History Center. “As the gateway to the Western Frontier and the artery to the heart of America, it needs to be protected and cherished. The goal of the Oldham County History Center is to provide experiences that immerse people into their community history. By doing so, the experience becomes an important part of memory and place. Splash Day is one event that achieves that end.”

The Ohio River is an integral part of Oldham County and its history. The 981-mile river flows through or along the border of six states, from Pennsylvania to Illinois. It has permanently impacted the culture and natural history of America. Present since ancient civilizations, the river has been instrumental to the steamboat era, used as a conduit for slave markets and at the same time as an escape corridor on the Underground Railroad. Learn all about the Ohio River’s fascinating history while taking part in such family friend activities as water rescue demonstrations and kayak rentals. Meet Delia Webster, a conductor on the Underground Railroad, and Sparky the Fire Dog. There will be conservation displays, giveaways and the Westport Snack Shack will be open. Activities take place on Saturday, June 16 from 4-8 p.m. at Westport Park in Westport, KY, located at 6617 Main St.

Sponsors include: The Westport Row & Kayak Club, Oldham County Historical Society, Oldham County Parks & Recreation, Westport Fire Department, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, Knock on Wood, Oldham County Water District, United States Coast Guard and Blue Moon Canoe & Kayak Rental of Kentucky.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org