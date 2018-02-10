Westport Row & Kayak Club: Winter Hike

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Westport Row & Kayak Club:  Winter Hike 

The Westport Row & Kayak Club is a new addition to the History Center clubs. Activities are planned throughout the year that will focus around the cultural and natural history of the Ohio River and surrounding area. Recommended for ages 18 and over, as some field trips involve paddling on the Ohio River. Meeting locations to be determined by field trip.

Special Splash Day event scheduled for Thursday, June 15 from 5-8 pm at Westport, Ky.

Club activities require membership in the Oldham County Historical Society. There is an extra charge for food and drinks for some events. Must make reservations. 

For more information call(502) 222-0826 or visit oldhamcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
