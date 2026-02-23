What We See: The Gathering Artists at Art Center of the Bluegrass

× Expand Stacie Barton The Gathering Artists

The Gathering Artists What We See: Art inspired by the Stephen R. Powell collection. March 2 - April 11, Opening Reception Friday, March 6, 4:30-6 pm

Gathering Artists is a collective of artists and fine craftspeople who meet to find encouragement and inspiration. Established in 1995 by Madelyn Worley, Wilma Brown and Fox Hutt, the group has continued to grow as an appealing community for artists of all interests and abilities. Our meetings are simple, informal, and unstructured. There are no dues or requirements for membership other than an interest in the visual arts. A typical meeting is filled with lively discussion, shared examples of our work, camaraderie, support, and above all, positivity.

Every year, our artists choose an exhibit theme that sparks our imagination and engages our audience. The work of Stephen Powell offers us a creative challenge as varied as the talents and techniques our artists employ. Light, color, shape, reflection, and the unique qualities of glass are the starting points for our creative journey.

Once our theme is set, each artist follows their imagination to explore the infinite possibilities. We use our preferred medium: ink, paint, graphite, fabric, felt, fiber, wood, glass, clay, photography, and more to make our mark and interpret the theme.

This is what we see. What do you see?

Gathering Artists meet at the Art Center of the Bluegrass every month on the second Saturday to learn, encourage, inspire, promote, and celebrate art.

The list of participating artists as of this date: Connie Beale, Amy E. Cooley, Wayne Daugherty, Sharon Duncan, Fran Fens, Carolyn Fuller, Rhonda Gilliam, Roni Gilpin, Alyce Grover, Marlene Hanna, Jane Hutchens, Katina Johnson, Diana Kestly, Margaret Levi, Tony Richardson, Keith Ross, Lynda Ross, Rhonda Shuler, Marla Steele, Marie Taylor, Geri Trinler, Victor Vicere, Pat Williams, Laura Zecchin.

For more information call 8592364054 or visit artcenterky.org