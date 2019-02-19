What Would Machiavelli Think of Politics Today?

to Google Calendar - What Would Machiavelli Think of Politics Today? - 2019-02-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What Would Machiavelli Think of Politics Today? - 2019-02-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What Would Machiavelli Think of Politics Today? - 2019-02-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - What Would Machiavelli Think of Politics Today? - 2019-02-19 18:00:00

CCPL Cold Spring BRanch 3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 43218

What Would Machiavelli Think of Politics Today at the Campbell County Library

Dr. William Landon from the NKU History and Geography Department discusses how the political divisions in our country run deep. When Niccolo Machiavelli authored his famous treatise The Prince, he was faced with a political landscape that was, perhaps, even more fractured than our own. This lecture will ask: what might Machiavelli think of our current predicament, and what advice would he provide to our leaders? Ages 16 & up. Registration required.

For more information call or visit cc-pl.org/

Info
CCPL Cold Spring BRanch 3920 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky 43218 View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - What Would Machiavelli Think of Politics Today? - 2019-02-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - What Would Machiavelli Think of Politics Today? - 2019-02-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - What Would Machiavelli Think of Politics Today? - 2019-02-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - What Would Machiavelli Think of Politics Today? - 2019-02-19 18:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Tuesday

January 15, 2019

Wednesday

January 16, 2019

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Submit Yours