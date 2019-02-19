What Would Machiavelli Think of Politics Today at the Campbell County Library

Dr. William Landon from the NKU History and Geography Department discusses how the political divisions in our country run deep. When Niccolo Machiavelli authored his famous treatise The Prince, he was faced with a political landscape that was, perhaps, even more fractured than our own. This lecture will ask: what might Machiavelli think of our current predicament, and what advice would he provide to our leaders? Ages 16 & up. Registration required.

