What is a Vote Worth? Suffrage Then and Now at The Frazier Museum

What is a Vote Worth? Suffrage Then and Now

March 19, 2020 – February 28, 2021

On August 18, 1920, Congress ratified the 19th Amendment granting women the legal right to vote. This year, the Frazier History Museum, the League of Women Voters of Louisville , and the Louisville Metro Office for Women have come together to mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination in voting, with an exhibit at the Frazier sponsored by Wells Fargo.

What is a Vote Worth? Suffrage Then and Now will examine the women’s suffrage movement in the U.S., while zeroing in on features of the movement in Kentucky — its stars and villains, triumphs and defeats.

