What's the Worst That Could Happen? Exhibit at Parachute Factory

Join the Parachute Factory for the opening reception of What's the Worst That Could Happen?, Josh Doss's first solo exhibition of photographs! Live music by Doss and Chlorine at 8 pm.

"Since my youth I have daydreamed about wide open landscapes, desert, wild horses, coyotes, cacti, mountains, John Ford skies, California and all of the majestic beauty of the American west I had only seen in pictures and film. I was blessed to be able to road trip across the US from Los Angeles to Kentucky and most of my dreams were realized. Bringing along a camera with color film allowed for me to capture snapshots along the way that were just small pieces of what I saw in what is an ever-changing landscape. The atmosphere evoked around these landscapes that can change any given minute is magical and impossible to fully capture. With this series there was no real process in taking the photos. I just pointed and shot at things I thought I may want to visit again outside of what my mind would remember."

- Josh Doss

This reception is BYOB, 21+. It is free and open to the public.

Through August 24

Opening Reception: Thursday, August 1 | 7PM

Free!

The Parachute Factory | 720 Bryan Ave

Wednesday-Friday, 5PM-8PM | Saturday, 12PM-3PM

For more information visit ParachuteFactoryLex.com