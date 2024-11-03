Wheel of Fortune LIVE! at RiverPark Center

Wheel of Fortune LIVE! - America’s Game® comes to your hometown! Contestants are randomly selected from the audience to join our host onstage and spin a replica of the iconic Wheel, solve puzzles, and WIN incredible prizes like trips to Paris and Hawaii or BIG MONEY up to $10,000 in cash. Audience members can join in on the fun with interactive games and puzzles! You won’t want to miss this thrilling live experience! Sunday, November 3 at 7pm at RiverPark Center!

For more information, please call 270-687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/