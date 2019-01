Wheels of Time Cruise-In in Lawrenceburg

The Wheels of Time is kicking off 26 years of cruising in Lawrenceburg with their first cruise-in of 2019, along South Main Street in downtown Lawrenceburg. Up to 250 cars are on display during the monthly cruise-ins. Event is cancelled if there is rain.

On Facebook: VisitLawrenceburgKy

For more information call (502) 598-3127