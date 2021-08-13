× Expand Kendall Clinton/Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism Vehicles ranging from muscle cars to vintage classics to today's modern sports line Main Street each month during the Wheels of Time car club cruise-ins. Downtown shops and restaurants are open during the event, which is cancelled if there is rain.

Wheels of Time Cruise-in Lawrenceburg

The Wheels of Time car club will host their monthly cruise-in along South Main Street in downtown Lawrenceburg. Up to 250 cars are on display during the monthly cruise-ins. Event is canceled if there is rain.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/