Wheels of Time Cruise-in Lawrenceburg

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

The Wheels of Time car club will host their monthly cruise-in along South Main Street in downtown Lawrenceburg. Up to 250 cars are on display during the monthly cruise-ins. Event is cancelled if there is rain.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/wheels-of-time-cruise-in/2021-06-11/

Info

