× Expand Kendall Clinton/Lawrenceburg-Anderson County Tourism Commission Hundreds of people typically come downtown during a Wheels of Time cruise-in.

Wheels of Time Cruise-in Lawrenceburg

The Wheels of Time car club will host their monthly cruise-in along South Main Street in downtown Lawrenceburg. Up to 250 cars are on display during the monthly cruise-ins. Event is cancelled if there is rain.

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/wheels-of-time-cruise-in/2021-06-11/