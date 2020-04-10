Wheels of Time cruise-in In Lawrenceburg

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Wheels of Time cruise-in In Lawrenceburg

The Wheels of Time car club is in their 27th year of cruising in Lawrenceburg and their 20th year of cruise ins along South Main Street in downtown Lawrenceburg. Up to 250 cars are on display during the monthly cruise-ins. Event is cancelled if there is rain.

For more information call (502) 598-3127.

Downtown Lawrenceburg 100 South Main Street, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
