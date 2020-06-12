× Expand Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Commission A wide variety of cars can be found in downtown Lawrenceburg during a Wheels of Time cruise in.

Wheels of Time cruise-in In Lawrenceburg

The Wheels of Time car club is in their 27th year of cruising in Lawrenceburg and their 20th year of cruise ins along South Main Street in downtown Lawrenceburg. Up to 250 cars are on display during the monthly cruise-ins. Event is cancelled if there is rain.

For more information call (502) 598-3127.