Where Are We Now Exhibit at Pyro Gallery

Initial reception Friday January 11 from 5-9 pm

Second reception Sunday January 13 from 1-4 pm

Meaningful refreshments

JODY JOHNSON: Studied fine arts and interior design at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota Florida. These works are a blend of abstract and representational drawings, creations based in mystery, nature and human expression. The act of creation is something most fulfilling, it is something most frightening and something I have no choice but to pursue.

VIRGINIA SPEED: Is a collector of healing experience and has used her own testimony as the genesis of these personal pieces. “I collect, I collaborate, I generate and I celebrate…after death happened to me my renaissance in this world was a fueled uprising of beauty and harmony. When living I will act as if I am living”

RITA CAMERON: In late 2016, I participated in an open-forum expressive arts session sponsored by the local non-profit Strive, known as “In the Moment,” where people expressed themselves through poetry, spoken word and music while encouraging others to join in or just observe. I was invited to participate because my work is so heavily influenced by and with music. Since then, I have continued in this vein, conveying movement through and within layers of color transparencies. Intentionality is in the forefront of my mind while working, but I also want to retain the raw natural evolution of design and color that happens when you are not overly controlling a situation. It is a challenging duality. The exploration of color and its myriad of relational densities and tones fascinate me, and I foresee this explorative venture will have many layers before its conclusion.

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 12-6 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com