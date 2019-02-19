Where the Crawdads Sing Book Signing

Join us Tuesday, February 19th at Jospeh-Beth Booksellers (161 Lexington Green Circle) in Lexington!

Delia Owens discussing & signing Where the Crawdads Sing

#1 New York Times Bestseller

A Reese Witherspoon x Hello Sunshine Book Club Pick

"I can't even express how much I love this book! I didn't want this story to end!"--Reese Witherspoon

Perfect for fans of Barbara Kingsolver and Karen Russell, Where the Crawdads Sing is at once an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder. Owens reminds us that we are forever shaped by the children we once were, and that we are all subject to the beautiful and violent secrets that nature keeps.

