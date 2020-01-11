Whiskey Myers with The Steel Woods at Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Whiskey Myers with The Steel Woods at Paramount Arts Center

 This incredible band has been steadily building a devoted following with its gritty authenticity, and with their self-titled fifth album, they’re poised to explode.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Theater & Dance
