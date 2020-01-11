Whiskey Myers with The Steel Woods at Paramount Arts Center
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Whiskey Myers with The Steel Woods at Paramount Arts Center
This incredible band has been steadily building a devoted following with its gritty authenticity, and with their self-titled fifth album, they’re poised to explode.
For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com
Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Theater & Dance