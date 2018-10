White Christmas Parade in Augusta

It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Augusta, Kentucky! This magical parade is sponsored by the Augusta Rotary Club to honor Rosemary Clooney’s Famous Movie White Christmas! For more Information or to register contact Jackie (843)-503-0439 or Allison ‭(716) 515-8019‬

Facebook: Augusta Rotary Club’s White Christmas Parade 2018

For more information call (606) 756-2183 or visit augustaky.com