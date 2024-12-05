White Christmas Student Performance

Oldham County Schools Arts Center 7105 Floydsburg Rd. , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

White Christmas Student Performance

Enjoy this student performance of the classic holiday hit White Christmas. Revisit this 1954 American holiday comedy that originally stared Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. Featuring the songs of Irving Berlin, this musical is set in Europe in 1944 at the height of WWII.

For more information call (502) 241-6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, Vacation & Holiday
