White Christmas: The Exhibition at The Frazier Museum

Irving Berlin's classic holiday film White Christmas celebrates its 65th anniversary this year! White Christmas: The Exhibition features costumes, posters, and memorabilia from the 1954 classic film starring Kentucky's own Rosemary Clooney, along with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Vera-Ellen. On loan from the Rosemary Clooney House in Augusta, KY, the exhibit includes authentic props from the film with several costumes - including the blue dresses Clooney and Ellen wore as they sang "Sisters" - Visitors will be treated to the stories behind the objects and characters of White Christmas, one of the world's most celebrated and beloved musical films of the Christmas season!

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org