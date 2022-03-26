White House Photographer Pete Souza at the Clemens Fine Arts Center

Based on the New York Times #1 bestsellers, Obama: An Intimate Portrait and Shade, is a documentary, The Way I See It, an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic Presidents in American History, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer Pete Souza, from the White House and beyond. Pete Souza was the Chief Official White House Photographer for President Obama and an Official White House Photographer for President Reagan from 1983-1989.

For more information call (270) 534-3212 or visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu/community