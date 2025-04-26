White Squirrel Arts Festival at Fountain Square Park

Fountain Square Park 645 East Main Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Join a family-friendly celebration of the arts at Bowling Green’s White Squirrel Arts Fest, April 26, in downtown Bowling Green, KY.  

For more information visit whitesquirrelartsfest.com

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
