White Squirrel Arts Festival at Fountain Square Park

Fountain Square Park 645 East Main Avenue, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Join a family-friendly celebration of the arts at Bowling Green’s White Squirrel Arts Fest, April 26, in downtown Bowling Green, KY.
For more information visit whitesquirrelartsfest.com
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family