Who Says Romance is Old Fashion

Join us for a Cocktail Party to celebrate music, chocolates, romance and the Old Fashioned cocktail. What’s not to love?

The Dane Waters, Mike O'Bryan & Chris Tolbert Trio will perform from 8:30-10:30 p.m. while you enjoy the art and cocktails in the Distillery Gallery, plus a Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned bar to inspire your creativity!

Light hors d’oeuvres and sexy Brandy Chocolates will be available for purchase.

No cover charge, 21 & over.

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com