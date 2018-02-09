Who Says Romance is Old Fashion

to Google Calendar - Who Says Romance is Old Fashion - 2018-02-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Who Says Romance is Old Fashion - 2018-02-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Who Says Romance is Old Fashion - 2018-02-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Who Says Romance is Old Fashion - 2018-02-09 19:00:00

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Who Says Romance is Old Fashion

Join us for a Cocktail Party to celebrate music, chocolates, romance and the Old Fashioned cocktail. What’s not to love?

The Dane Waters, Mike O'Bryan & Chris Tolbert Trio will perform from 8:30-10:30 p.m. while you enjoy the art and cocktails in the Distillery Gallery, plus a Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned bar to inspire your creativity!

Light hors d’oeuvres and sexy Brandy Chocolates will be available for purchase.

No cover charge, 21 & over.

For more information call 502-561-0267 or visit copperandkings.com

Info
Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
502-561-0267
to Google Calendar - Who Says Romance is Old Fashion - 2018-02-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Who Says Romance is Old Fashion - 2018-02-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Who Says Romance is Old Fashion - 2018-02-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Who Says Romance is Old Fashion - 2018-02-09 19:00:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 17, 2018

Thursday

January 18, 2018

Friday

January 19, 2018

Saturday

January 20, 2018

Sunday

January 21, 2018

Monday

January 22, 2018

Tuesday

January 23, 2018

Submit Yours