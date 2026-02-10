Why Mozart Matters at McCracken County Public Library

to

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Why Mozart Matters at McCracken County Public Library

led by Dr. Brian Clardy, Professor of History Murray State UniversityThursday May 7, 2026Doors open 5:00 PM  Presentation 5:30 -6:30 PM

This presentation will be part-lecture/part-listening party.

Free and open to the public.

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

Info

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
to
Google Calendar - Why Mozart Matters at McCracken County Public Library - 2026-05-07 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Why Mozart Matters at McCracken County Public Library - 2026-05-07 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Why Mozart Matters at McCracken County Public Library - 2026-05-07 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Why Mozart Matters at McCracken County Public Library - 2026-05-07 17:30:00 ical