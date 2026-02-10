Why Mozart Matters at McCracken County Public Library
McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
led by Dr. Brian Clardy, Professor of History Murray State UniversityThursday May 7, 2026Doors open 5:00 PM Presentation 5:30 -6:30 PM
This presentation will be part-lecture/part-listening party.
Free and open to the public.
For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net
Education & Learning, History