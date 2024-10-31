Why We Love Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn

On Halloween night, get an unsettling peek into the minds of some of America’s most famous serial killers. In this spine-tingling 90-minute event, Dr. Bonn will reveal the insatiable, psychological hunger that drives the likes of Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer to kill repeatedly with impunity and no remorse.

Dr. Bonn is a best-selling author, and public speaker, and has interacted with notorious serial killers including Dennis Rader (Bind, Torture, Kill) and David Berkowitz (Son of Sam). He developed a profile of the unknown “Long Island Killer” in 2011 that perfectly matches the alleged perpetrator, Rex Heuremann. Learn more about Dr. Bonn at www.docbonn.com

*Due to the nature of the topic and materials, this show will not be appropriate for children.

