Wicked Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie

to

Lexington Tea & Brie 219 N Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

✨ Something Wicked and Wonderful is coming to Tea & Brie! ✨

Join us for a Wicked Themed Afternoon Tea on Sunday, November 16th 3:00–4:30PM! 🫖💚💖

Meet Glinda the Good Witch while enjoying a spellbinding spread of tea sandwiches, scones, and petite sweets.

Perfect for both adults and children

👩‍👧 Date: Sunday, November 16 ⏰ Time: 3:00 PM 📍 Location: Lexington Tea & Brie

🎟️ Tickets are $45 a person

For more information call 8593034337 or visit lexingtonteaandbrie.com

Info

Lexington Tea & Brie 219 N Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859-303-4337
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Wicked Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie - 2025-11-16 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wicked Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie - 2025-11-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wicked Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie - 2025-11-16 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wicked Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie - 2025-11-16 15:00:00 ical