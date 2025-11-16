Wicked Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie
to
Lexington Tea & Brie 219 N Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Once Upon a Fairytale
Wicked Afternoon Tea with Glinda
✨ Something Wicked and Wonderful is coming to Tea & Brie! ✨
Join us for a Wicked Themed Afternoon Tea on Sunday, November 16th 3:00–4:30PM! 🫖💚💖
Meet Glinda the Good Witch while enjoying a spellbinding spread of tea sandwiches, scones, and petite sweets.
Perfect for both adults and children
👩👧 Date: Sunday, November 16 ⏰ Time: 3:00 PM 📍 Location: Lexington Tea & Brie
🎟️ Tickets are $45 a person
For more information call 8593034337 or visit lexingtonteaandbrie.com