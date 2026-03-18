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Wicked Wines and High Spirits at Logan Vineyard Winery

We are excited to bring a new 501c3 festival to Harrodsburg KY! Happening Oct 17, 2026, at Logan Vineyards Winery! You can find local distillers, wineries, and breweries along with food trucks, vendors and live music! Follow us on Facebook for updates! Live music - fun for the whole family!

For more information call 502-783-6604 or visit loganvineyards.com