Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site To Host Chickasaw Culture Day

Building on the New Kentucky Home initiative, Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site is partnering with the Chickasaw Nation to host Chickasaw Culture Day on Saturday, April 26, with free admission to the event.

Living history demonstrators from the Chickasaw Nation will present cultural activities at educational learning stations at the park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for visitors of all ages. Presentations will include a stickball game, pottery making, traditional foods such as Pashofa, hunting tools and drumming. Other special activities will include Junior Ranger trail walks at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and hands-on exhibits in the museum. The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation will also have an informational booth at the event.

For more information call (270) 335-3681 or visit parks.ky.gov