Wilco at The Louisville Palace

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

Nineties, alternative-rock band Wilco is coming to the Louisville Palace on November 13 th

All ages are welcome.

Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

