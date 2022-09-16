× Expand Sauerbeck Family Drive-In Wild & Scenic Film Fest

Wild & Scenic Film Fest in LaGrange

Free – $30 per person

Kentucky Waterways Alliance is thrilled to be hosting their 14th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival. For this year’s event attendees will attend a family-friendly event at the Sauerbeck Family Drive In or watch the festival online from the comfort of their own homes.

Considered one of the nation’s premier environmental and adventure film festivals, this year’s Wild & Scenic films combine stellar filmmaking, beautiful cinematography, and first-rate storytelling to inform, inspire, and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation. KWA hopes to use the festival to increase a better community understanding of the connection we share with the planet and our role as stewards to keep it healthy for the next generations.

For more information call (502) 589-8008 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/