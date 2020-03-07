Wild Game Dinner at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park
Jenny Wiley State Park 75 Theatre Court, Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
Appalachian Supper: March 7, 2020 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. For more info call 606-889-1790.
Menu:
Baked Quail w/ Wild Rice
Fried Catfish
Frog Legs
Venison Meatloaf
Battered Dip Walleye
Fried Chicken
Rabbit Stew
Hunter's Chili Soup
Appalachian Sides & Desserts
Adults: $20.95*
Children 6-12: $10.95*
Children 5 & Under: Free
*does not include tax or drink.
For more information call 606-889-1790.
Info
Food & Drink, Kids & Family