Wild Game Dinner at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

Appalachian Supper: March 7, 2020 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. For more info call 606-889-1790.

Menu:

Baked Quail w/ Wild Rice

Fried Catfish

Frog Legs

Venison Meatloaf

Battered Dip Walleye

Fried Chicken

Rabbit Stew

Hunter's Chili Soup

Appalachian Sides & Desserts

Adults: $20.95*

Children 6-12: $10.95*

Children 5 & Under: Free

*does not include tax or drink.

For more information call 606-889-1790.