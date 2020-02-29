Wild Game Dinner at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park

Kentucky Dam Village 113 Administration Dr, Gilbertsville, Kentucky 42044

Elk & Bison Dinner: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. CST

Join us for our annual event featuring local favorites, including carved bison steamship round, smoked bison brisket, catfish & hushpuppies, southern fried chicken, shrimp & wild boar sausage & white cheddar grits, elk meatloaf, bison taco pie, soup & salad bar, desserts, and more. $25 per person, includes your drink.

For more information call (270) 362-4271.

Food & Drink, Kids & Family
