Wild Game Dinner at Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

Frontier Dinner Buffet

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park: Friday, March 20, 2020 / 4:00pm - 8:00pm

The Rowena Landing Restaurant will be offering a buffet with an assortment of dishes including Cajun fried gator, rabbit and dumplings, bison meatloaf, sliced bison in aus jus, chicken tenders, catfish, elk chili, chunky mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, hush puppies, rolls, cornbread, sausage gumbo and an assortment of desserts.

Adults: $25.99, Kids (12 and under): $13.99 *does not include tax or drink.

For more information call 270-343-3111