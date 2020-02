Wild Game Dinner at Natural Bridge State Resort Park

Wild Game Buffet

Natural Bridge State Resort Park: Saturday, March 21, 2020 / Noon - 8:00 p.m.

Menu:

Buffalo Chili

Snapping Turtle

Hickory Smoked Buffalo Ribs

Carved Bison Rounds

Alligator Gumbo

BBQ Wild Boar

Elk Stew

Sides & Desserts

Adults: $23.95, Kids (ages 6 - 12): $10.95 *does not include tax or drink.

For more information call 606-663-2214.