Wild Game Dinner at Pine Mountain State Resort Park

Frontier Night Buffet: Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Back by popular demand, the Pine Mountain State Resort Park Frontier Night Buffet returns March 7th!

Menu:

Baron of Elk

Duck Dumplings

Fried Catfish

Buffalo Meatloaf

Smoked BBQ Vension

Fried Rabbit

Buffalo Chili

Elk Stew

Sides & Desserts

Adults: $29.00*

Children 12 & Under: $13.00*

*does not include tax or drink.

For more information call 606-337-3066.