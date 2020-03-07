Wild Game Dinner at Pine Mountain State Resort Park
Frontier Night Buffet: Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Back by popular demand, the Pine Mountain State Resort Park Frontier Night Buffet returns March 7th!
Menu:
Baron of Elk
Duck Dumplings
Fried Catfish
Buffalo Meatloaf
Smoked BBQ Vension
Fried Rabbit
Buffalo Chili
Elk Stew
Sides & Desserts
Adults: $29.00*
Children 12 & Under: $13.00*
*does not include tax or drink.
For more information call 606-337-3066.