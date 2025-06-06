× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse Wild Women of Winedale

Wild Women of Winedale at Little Colonel Playhouse

June 6th, 7th, 12th, 13th, & 14th from 7:30 – 10 pm Evening Performances

June 8th & 15th from 2 – 5 pm Matinee Performances

A play by Jones, Hope, and Wooten. Directed by Jay Marie Padilla-Hayter.

This touching comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives – two sisters, Fanny and Willa Wild, of Winedale, VA, and their frustratingly quirky sister-in-law Johnnie Faye. This feisty and fun-loving trio has supported and cheered one another through life’s highs and lows through the years, including the early demise of two of their husbands. And they really need each other now. With equal doses of hilarity and heart, these extraordinary women come up with delightful and surprisingly unorthodox ways to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes and their relationships. Together they prove it’s never too late to take another one of life’s paths for a grand new adventure. Suitable for all ages.

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/