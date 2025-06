× Expand Louisville Zoo Louisville Zoo Wild Workouts

Wild Workouts at Louisville Zoo

6 to 7:30 p.m.

Join us for fitness in the wild! We’re partnering with Flex Appeal to continue special Wild Workouts at your Zoo this year. We will be offering unique outdoor classes after the Zoo closes, so you can stretch in some of your favorite exhibit spaces.

$25 per person plus processing fee

For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org