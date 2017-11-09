Wild World of Animals at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

Wild World of Animals is an exploration into the fascinating world of the wildlife we share with the planet; featuring live animals including some of the most majestic, interesting, bizarre, and endangered species in the world.

The fantastic lineup will include amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals. They’re the real rock stars of the show. Grant Kermmerer brings 16 guests ranging from leopard, monkey, wolf, and badger to the critically endangered red ruffed lemur. Other ‘guests’ include the eagle owl, marine toad, dictator scorpions, a legless lizard, cobra, alligator and a 100 year old alligator snapping turtle. The animals are not pets, they still have their natural instincts, but they have no fear of humans, and so, unlike their counterparts in nature, can interact more safely with them.

Kemmerer cares for over 200 animals. He’s been a guest on Martha Stewart Show, Anderson Cooper, CBS Early Show and Fox and Friends and has worked with Jim Fowler and Jack Hanna. He has supplied animals for National Geographic, Animal Planet, Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Today Show, and many others. Children and adults will be talking about this show for a long time…especially if they get close to the cobra!

Showtimes:

9:30 am

11:00 am

7:00 pm

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com