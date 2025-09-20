× Expand Lawrenceburg/Anderson County Tourism Century Bank Park, Lawrenceburg KY

WildFolk Music Festival in Lawrenceburg

Get ready for an electrifying fusion of music, sports, and small-town charm. This brand-new festival is set to bring high-energy bluegrass, country, and rockabilly to the heart of Central Kentucky, creating an unforgettable soundtrack to an action-packed weekend. Held alongside the Wildman Triathlon and the USAT National Long Course Championship, this festival adds a vibrant new dimension to a weekend already packed with adrenaline and competition. Thousands of athletes, spectators, and music lovers from across the country will gather to enjoy live performances, local restaurants, artists, and vendors, showcasing the very best of Kentucky culture. Whether you’re crossing the finish line, dancing by the stage, or exploring local flavors and crafts, WildFolk promises an incredible experience for all ages.

Saturday 9/20:

5 pm-5:45 pm: Killin’ Time

6 pm-6:45 pm: Louisville Bluegrass Band

7 pm- 8:30 pm: Hillbilly Casino

8:45 pm – 10:30 pm: Dee-Oh-Gee

Sunday 9/21:

10 am – 11:30 am: David Austin and Morgan Bailey

12 pm – 2 pm: Coaltown Dixie

For more information call (502) 598-3127 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/wildfolk-music-festival/2025-09-20/