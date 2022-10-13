Wilderness Road Hospitality: History and Mysteries Tour

Founded in 1775, Stanford is Kentucky's 2nd oldest town. With a rich history like that, there are bound to be a few mysteries.

Wear your walking shoes! We are ready to take you back in time with our popular History and Mysteries Tour around Stanford - October 13, 14, & 15. Tickets are $20 each, with 25 available each night.

MEAL ADD-ON - 5:45 pm @ the Bluebird. A ticket with a meal added is $35 per person. The House Burger, Smokehouse Pasta, and Pear Salad are the options. This price includes a drink and sales tax. Participants need to meet at the Bluebird starting at 5:45 pm.

TOUR - 6:45 pm @ The Stanford Inn. Participants will need to meet at the St. Asaph meeting space at The Stanford Inn at 6:45 pm and the tour will begin promptly at 7 pm. The ticket includes a private shopping experience and warm apple cider following the tour.

For more information call The Stanford Inn at 606-879-0555. Ask for Caroline.